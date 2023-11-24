Haas’ 2023 was full of difficult moments to decipher, above all due to a single-seater that often gave its best in qualifying with new tyres, but suffered from tire wear in the race, also due to excessive slipping which triggered in turn overheating. It was also these specific difficulties that weighed on the ranking situation of the American team, which currently finds itself in tenth place in the constructors’ championship after having recently been overtaken by both a rapidly growing AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo.

In an attempt to find a new technical direction, which is the one it will also follow for 2024, Haas had brought to Austin a substantial package that had effectively revolutionized the car from many points of view, with the hope that it could provide comforting indications for the future. One of the various objectives was to find greater aerodynamic load, with the desire that this could help improve those problems of tire degradation which on several occasions had undermined the chances of achieving good results in the race.

However, after the triple leg on the American continent which touched Austin, Mexico and Brazil, the riders returned conflicting feedback on the qualities and strengths of the new technical package. Precisely on the basis of the different preferences expressed by the two drivers, on the occasion of the last two rounds of the season it was decided to take a different approach: while Kevin Magnussen would continue to use the latest innovations, the old package would be fitted on Nico Hulkenberg’s car. aerodynamic, i.e. the one used up until the Qatar Grand Prix. A decision due more to the preferences of the riders than to the real need to carry out a direct comparison between the various solutions, although, in any case, for the team it is an opportunity to collect further data in view of next year.

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen confirmed his preference for the old package: despite having less load, it would suit his riding style better

The new package has less load, but offers a new platform

Speaking a few weeks ago about the technical innovations with which the VF-23 had been converted towards the concept seen on the Red Bull, the chief designer of Haas, Andrea De Zordo, had explained that the new package could be seen as a platform to be developed in the future . “It’s a little better than the old package. We have something that works a little better. But we know that we can develop the platform much further.”

However, the new project was heavily limited by some aspects linked to the old concept, such as the position of the lower anti-intrusion cones which, not being incorporated into the bottom, reduced the opportunities for presenting a more pronounced underframe in the belly area. “We certainly could have done something more extreme, but it was impossible to change already this year, to do so would have meant creating a new chassis. We didn’t do everything we wanted. But we will leave that for next year. With this package we can improve a lot more than the old package, to already have something with similar or better performance. It is already a good starting point”, added De Zorzo, underlining how this update has also opened up different development paths for the future, a central aspect for the engineers.

In fact, although this new package was created in a few weeks, in order to be able to test this aerodynamic philosophy before the season finale and collect useful data in view of the 2024 project, in reality to discover its genesis you have to go back several months . In the first part of the season, Haas was one of the teams that brought the fewest updates ever: a strategy mainly due to the fact that, in the wind tunnel, the technicians were unable to find significant innovations to make the old one progress concept. For this reason it was then decided to change direction and invest a large part of the development budget on the package that debuted in Austin.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The new bellies of the Haas VF-23 with the new package that debuted in Austin

However, after putting the car on the track, the engineers did not find the data they expected and the new package did not prove to be better than the previous one. A partially modified front wing in the upper flap also arrived in Brazil, in order to find a better balance for the single-seater, thus giving the drivers more options for the last events of the season on how to set the car. However, even this small update did not change the fate of the new package which, contrary to expectations, revealed lower load peaks than the previous specification.

However, speaking on the eve of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Gunther Steiner did not say he was worried about next season, also because the innovations introduced in Austin represent only a first iteration of what will be seen on the 2024 single-seater which, in fact, will be totally new: “No, I’m not worried, I think that next year it will still be a completely new car and we’ll start from scratch”. Behind the scenes the team is actively working on the VF-24: for example, the Haas Team Principal confirmed that he had already received from Ferrari the prototype of the rear suspension that will be used on next year’s car, thus being able to test it in the wind tunnel .

Drivers’ preferences: the old package is more competitive at fast speed

Following the preferences of the drivers, for the last two Grands Prix the American team decided to take the old package out of the garage, entrusting it to Nico Hulkenberg. The German has in fact expressed a clear preference towards the previous solutions given that, from his point of view, they guarantee greater aerodynamic load and better performance: “I am very happy with the package I have, I wouldn’t change it. After Abu Dhabi we will be able to make some evaluations, but in Abu Dhabi, with many fast corners, they adapt better to the old package”, explained the German, underlining how the version he chose should guarantee something more on the fast curves of Yas Marina, particularly those in the first sector.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg chose to return to the old package for the last two races: according to the German it guarantees more load and is more effective in fast corners

Kevin Magnussen’s situation is different, as he made his assessments not so much on the absolute potential, but rather on his sensations behind the wheel. The Dane is aware that the new package offers an overall lower load than the old solution, but he found a better feeling and greater coherence in terms of balance.

“I think the updated car is more in line with the plans for next year as a concept. In reality it doesn’t have more downforce, it’s not faster, but it’s better to ride, it’s simpler, the balance is more constant and that’s why we haven’t taken any steps backwards with the new specification even if it has less load. We hope to take a step forward for next year because it has not been an easy year,” explained Magnussen, also adding that behind the scenes the team is making progress in the wind tunnel on the 2024 car, given that this concept offers greater possibilities long-term development.

During this season the Dane encountered numerous difficulties in adapting to the VF-23, partly due to the intrinsic characteristics of the single-seater, partly due to certain peculiarities of the tyres. Explaining his difficulties, the Haas representative had said that with the current generation cars and these tires it is difficult to combine the G forces, especially for a driver who prefers a “U” style, which is based on more soft, with a gentler steering phase that accompanies braking. Magnussen, in fact, does not tolerate understeer and even in Las Vegas there were differences in terms of aerodynamic configuration with his teammate: while Hulkenberg always lapped with the lowest specifications available, the Dane tested different solutions, finally opting for a more loaded front wing that could guarantee greater support for the front end.

Haas wing comparison in Las Vegas: Magnussen opted for the more loaded version

Providing some other details on this aspect, Magnussen explained that with the new package he is now able to find greater confidence in those phases of the curve in which he struggled with the first version of the VF-23, i.e. when it is necessary to anticipate the entry, rotation or exit. An improvement which, from his point of view, would have been felt especially in slow corners, thanks to a better balance between the two axles.

“We are learning more and more about the new package. We have seen that it fits me better, but there is less load. Racing with less load makes you less competitive on paper, but it suits me better, so at the end of the day I feel better in the car. We definitely lost some grip in high-speed corners and even under deceleration it feels better with the old package. But I think the characteristics of the car are better with the new package, it suits my style better.”

