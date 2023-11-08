The hearing on Haas’ request for review of the track limits for the United States Grand Prix has been adjourned.

The team led by Gunther Steiner have studied onboard footage, including footage of the cars they were following, and believe that Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant committed multiple infringements at Turn 6 which went unpunished.

Clearly, the US team has presented a review request relating to all the drivers who would have gone beyond the permitted limits without paying the related sanctions, but it is mainly interested in the two Williams, which preceded Nico Hulkenberg by less than 5″ who passed under at the checkered flag in 11th place in Texas.

Today the same panel of sports commissioners that was present in Austin met online, in a hearing that also involved the teams of the drivers mentioned (Red Bull, Aston Martin and Williams), and which in this first phase was aimed at understanding whether Indeed, Haas had presented “significant and relevant new elements” that were not previously available.

However, according to the short statement released recently by the FIA, the hearing was adjourned to allow the sports commissioners to independently consider the observations presented. It will resume tomorrow, Thursday 9 November, at 3pm European time, once again involving all the parties who have already participated in the first part of the hearing.

Once the hearing is reconvened, it will be announced whether the commissioners believed that some significant and relevant new evidence was actually discovered that was not available prior to the request for reconsideration or not.

The continuation of the hearing, which at that point would actually move on to re-examining the positions of the four drivers cited and any sanctions to be inflicted on them, obviously depends on the verdict that the sports commissioners will pronounce in this first phase.

