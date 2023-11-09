Nothing done. Thus ends the review request made by Haas regarding the verification of the track limits at turn 6 of the United States Grand Prix staged at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

According to the American team, 4 drivers – Sergio Perez of Red Bull, Lance Stroll of Aston Martin Racing, Logan Sargeant and Alexander Albon of Williams – had repeatedly exceeded the regulatory constraints at that very corner. If the review had been accepted and the ruling had been favourable, Nico Hulkenberg, 11th at the end of the race, would have managed to finish in the points.

For Haas, currently last in the Constructors’ World Championship, it would have been an important breath of fresh air. Instead the request for review was rejected by the commissioners. The main reason that led them to reject the Haas team’s request can be found in point 28 of the 30 drawn up in the official document.

“The right of review is intended to allow requesting competitors a review of the formal decision made by the stewards in the light of significant and relevant new evidence of which the party was not aware, new evidence which was not available to the party requesting the review at the time of the decision”.

In the next point, therefore the 29th, the reasoning continues as follows: “The witness statement presented by Haas regarding the meeting of the team managers before the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix does not constitute significant evidence, as the observations that would have been made by the director of the FIA ​​and the FIA ​​single-seater sporting director had no relevance in assessing whether the criteria of article 14.1.1 of the Sporting Code had been satisfied for one of the decisions whose review is requested”.

In fact, the evidence brought by Haas to the FIA ​​commission was considered already available to the team at the time of the commissioners’ first decision, therefore it cannot be considered new or relevant to modify that decision.

This affair thus comes to an end after the request for review arrived, as per the regulations, within 14 days of the end of the event because several teams had raised doubts after having viewed the on-board images of several riders, all of whom seemed to have crossed the line white several times.

In an initial response, the FIA ​​acknowledged that there had been several indications of possible track limit violations at Turn 6, but without sufficient evidence to impose sanctions.

Haas disputed that claim, however, initiating a review process that requires the litigant to provide new, significant and relevant evidence not available on race day.

Seeing the possibility of scoring points for Hulkenberg, Haas moved in this direction. After listening to team managers from Haas, Red Bull, Williams and Aston Martin, the FIA ​​rejected the Haas request, putting an end to the matter.

