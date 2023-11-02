The alarm had gone off, but Haas technicians brought it back after carefully analyzing the damage on Kevin Magnussen’s VF-23 after the accident in the Mexican GP. The Dane ended up in the barriers on the outside of the treacherous turn 8 during the 32nd lap due to the failure of the left rear suspension.

The failure was caused by overheating of the brakes: the excessive heat from the rear corner vent “cooked” an arm of the left rear suspension which collapsed. The supporting wheel opened and Kevin was unable to avoid a nasty impact with the barriers which caused the race to be interrupted with the red flag.

Magnussen had left the cockpit of the Haas with his own means, confirming the safety of the current single-seaters. The marshals initially had to put out a fire at the rear which started from the left brake which had gone beyond operating temperatures, causing overheating.

Photo by: Uncredited

Haas VF-23: in Brazil there is no need for a spare chassis for Kevin Magnussen after the bang in Mexico

Kevin’s track engineer, analyzing the telemetry data, had advised his driver to do lift and coast at the end of the long straights both to safeguard the Ferrari power unit and to avoid stressing the braking system: with In the very rarefied air of the 2,200 meters of Mexico City it was necessary to expand the range of the intakes to compensate for the lower density of the air.

Magnussen suffered a crisis while battling with Logan Sargeant’s Williams FW45 and in dirty air the cooling system overheated. The impact against the protective barriers was significant and the Haas looked very battered. The technicians, however, in the Interlagos garage were able to note that the damage did not concern structural parts of the chassis, so the risk of having to use the spare bodyshell was averted. Good news for the team led by Gunther Steiner…

