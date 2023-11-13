Haas’ 2023 was full of difficult moments to decipher, with a car that gives its best on the single lap on new tyres, but suffers from tire wear over long distances. Precisely due to the difficulties encountered in the race, the American team currently finds itself at the bottom of the constructors’ standings, where it has recently been overtaken by an AlphaTauri which is growing rapidly thanks to some important technical innovations.

In an attempt to find a new technical direction, which is the one it will pursue in 2024, Haas had brought to Austin a package that had somehow revolutionized the car, with the hope that it could also guarantee new indications on how to contain tire consumption. roofing. From this point of view, the pilots expressed contrasting points of view, also on the strengths of the new package: according to Kevin Magnussen, improvements would actually have been found, albeit limited, given that the VF-23 in the updated version continues to be a car that makes tire degradation one of its weak points.

For the Las Vegas weekend, Haas has therefore decided to follow another direction: Nico Hulkenberg will use the old aerodynamic package, i.e. the one used up until Qatar, while Kevin Magnussen will continue with the latest specifications. The decision is due more to the preferences and contrasting feelings expressed by the two drivers than to a real need to carry out specific data collection, although clearly it will still be an opportunity to understand something more about the updates brought to Austin.





“The main reason is that Nico feels the old specification suits him better, while Kevin is the opposite. We decided to give them what they want, we have two races to go and nothing to lose, so we tried to do the possible. We could argue about collecting data, but we have enough, and the decision is based on what each driver likes more than anything else. We put them in a comfortable position, so that they are as satisfied as possible with the car they have they receive,” explained Team Principal Gunther Steiner.

Las Vegas will test the teams from various points of view, in particular tire management. By holding the event at night, it will be particularly complex not only to bring the tires into the correct operating window, but also to be able to maintain it in the long term, given the long straights which will cause the tires to cool down. Compared to other events, therefore, this weekend there will be the opposite problem, with the aim of preventing graining phenomena from triggering.

“Low temperatures are a challenge, as everyone knows it is necessary to keep the tires at a temperature above the minimum temperature, which is above five degrees, so we always have to keep them a little warmer, but it also depends a lot on the asphalt. It is a combination of temperature and roughness of the asphalt, but I don’t think the degradation can be worse than in Brazil. On Thursday, during testing, we will know the surface, the track, the temperature and then we will know more”, added Steiner .

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

Undoubtedly the issue of temperatures has often put the VF-23 in crisis, with the team looking for solutions to prevent the issue of tire overheating, also generated by excessive slipping, from being so limited also in 2024. After having having studied the data of both the new and old package, the engineers of the American team believe they have understood what the causes of these problems were, but certain solutions will only be seen next year.

“We are learning what doesn’t work, but I think we have to solve the problem. We know what we need for aerodynamics. But of course we still have to realize it. In the wind tunnel we are going in the right direction, I hope. And for next year, we will cure this aspect, we will focus on cooling the rims and everything else”, said the Haas Team Principal during the Brazilian GP weekend.

“At the moment we no longer have major problems with the temperature of the casing, but only with the slipping and overheating of the surface part of the tyre. We learn little by little, but we cannot continue to learn, we also have to obtain results, for example to be honest”.

Read also: