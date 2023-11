“Our council will make a decision tonight, but the decision on salt extraction was already taken in 2013 and 2017 respectively,” said Nieuw Haaksbergen, who is breaking the anti-salt alliance with coalition partner CDA and opposition party VVD tonight. “Whether we like it or not, over the past ten years the municipality of Haaksbergen, and more specifically the municipal council, has raised expectations at Nobian that we cannot turn back.”