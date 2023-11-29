The Internet, and more specifically, the fitness community heard tragic news yesterday: Alfredo Martín, better known on social networks as Héroe Fitness or Villano Fitness, has died, as confirmed last night by his partner Vera Schroeder. Martín was known especially on Instagram, YouTube and Tiktok, for his videos about the world of bodybuilding. He went viral thanks to his strong allegations about using anabolics or steroids to improve muscle performance.

Although the causes of the influencer’s death are currently unknown, the news has fallen like a weight on bodybuilding circles (mainly male) on social networks and highlights the great danger faced by those who decide to take the gym to the extreme.

He was risking his life. Héroe Fitness accumulated 121,000 followers on Instagram and up to 180,000 on YouTube with his videos on “tricks” and tips for gaining muscle mass. But she was aware that she was taking a chance with the continued use of substances for this purpose. And she commented on it on more than one occasion: “When you use cycles at doses other than that of testosterone replacement therapy and repeat it over time for years, it is bad.”

His obsession with “getting bigger” led him to justify this practice in many videos. And in an interview with Jordi Wild he assured him that one could not “die from an intravenous overdose of anabolics.”





An extreme gym culture. In recent years, the cult of the perfect body has established itself as a popular trend, especially among young people. This obsession, also called fitness culture, is already a way of life for many people and is becoming increasingly evident with hundreds of gyms and personal trainers sprouting like mushrooms in the sector. In addition, of course, to the growing popularity of sports supplements, protein powders or anabolics.

However, body worship has also led to excessive concern about body and muscle image. And that is the promotion of diets, dangerous exercises and harmful substances. The journalist and YouTuber Jordi Wild mentioned it after Martín’s death: “He was a sincere guy, who was aware that he was taking a risk with his lifestyle. He was always realistic about this. I don’t know what happened to him, but if it was due to substance use, this gives us something to reflect on. normalization of the use of anabolics in recent years”.

The trend in social networks. The phenomenon has been catapulted by the great impact of social networks on society, which have allowed people to share their experiences and achievements related to the gym. Tiktok has stopped being the social network for dances and challenges to become the reference platform for training, where young people learn about exercises, routines and nutrition.

Another great example, in addition to Hero Fitness, is Joey Swoll, who is growing like crazy for his ‘GYM POSITIVITY’ theme: praising the world of muscle, protein, weights and tank tops. He already exceeds 7 million followers on Tiktok with his motivational messages.

The dear B of fitness. The bodybuilding teacher, personal trainer and dietitian, Daniel Hernández Ibarburu, explained in this article in El País that many users, especially young and vulnerable people, look for any resource to improve their physical appearance. And it is precisely because of that desire that they are dragged into a dangerous parallel narrative in which they talk openly about how to compare anabolics and steroids to gain muscle.

A door to drugs. According to the World Health Organization, the counterfeiting and illegal sale of medicines is a growing threat, and “in more than 50% of cases it has been proven that those purchased through websites, without a declared registered office, are counterfeit products.” “, they warn from the organization. The American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also considers the Internet as one of the three access routes to the anabolic market (along with traffickers and medical prescriptions).

Bad for your health. And that obsession can have negative effects on both people’s mental and physical health. First, by making people feel dissatisfied with their body, which often leads to depression, anxiety and other mental disorders.

And second, for putting your body in danger through certain eating behaviors, such as anorexia and bulimia nervosa, and now more recently, increasing vigorexia: an alteration in body image due to which the patient has excessive concern for his or her body. and encourages you to exercise strenuously, follow restrictive diets and, as we have seen, to consume substances.

Images: Instagram

