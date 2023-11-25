Suara.com – Gwen Ashley and Ryan Harris’s royal wedding continues to attract public attention. The wedding is predicted to cost IDR 75 billion, which is certainly in line with the status of the bride and groom’s family as crazy rich in Surabaya.

For example, Gwen Ashley’s father, Markus Widodo, is the project director of PT Griyo Mapan Santoso which has traveled extensively in the Surabaya property world. Meanwhile, Gwen Ashley’s mother, Warren Tjandra, is a fashion designer and owner of the leading boutique Nancy Warren Couture.

The cost of Gwen Ashley and Ryan Harris’s wedding has certainly become a topic of conversation. Especially because the wedding was enlivened by big names, including Raffi Ahmad and Melaney Ricardo as MCs.

However, it was later revealed that Raffi did not know how much honorarium he received. Not only that, Raffi also ended up not being paid by the bride’s family, who are usually the “owners” of wedding events like this. In fact, the groom, aka Ryan Harris, was the one who paid Raffi’s honorarium.

Melaney revealed this on her TikTok. “I know that Raffi Ahmad is a friend, a car gang or something like that in the same community as Ko Ryan, the groom,” said Melaney, quoted on Friday (24/11/2023).

This friendship was the reason Raffi agreed to go to Surabaya and become the MC for Ryan Harris and Gwen Ashley’s wedding.

“So Raffi and I went home, we had our first flight at 7 in the morning. “Then Raffi said something like this, ‘That’s good, Koko, I’m being transferred’,” said Melaney.

This confession clearly surprised Melaney because she thought Raffi had received a professional contract to become an MC like herself.

“(Raffi answered) ‘No, I didn’t know I was paid. I’m just helping a friend. You know me, right? “If you’re a friend, what event do you want to hold, if you tell me to help, I’ll just help,” said Melaney.

“So guys, Raffi came to Surabaya, he didn’t know he would be paid, he didn’t know how much his honorarium would be, his motivation was that he was my friend, so I had helped him sincerely. “So if it gets transferred, he really doesn’t know that he will be paid at the event,” he said.