The former Tourist Trophy rider took a liking to it, on the sand by the sea he didn’t hold back performing masterly traverses, he put on a show astride the electric motocross bike which at the moment seems to really convince many enthusiasts

November 30, 2023

A few days ago theex the ballTourist Trophy specialist, the British Guy Martinhe got on one Strong Wolf with table 43 and apparently had a blast. It wasn’t the first time for him as he had already tested the bike on a motocross circuit about a month earlier, but this time he got serious as the occasion was an amateur race on sandwhere Martin allowed himself a nice series of traverses around a fast and apparently very fun oval.

All things considered, Varg really seems to convince everyone; this bike electric cross is becoming more and more noticed among off-road enthusiasts, this time in perfect style speedway and on the sand of a classic northern European beach.

Martin started racing in 1998 and in 2004 competed for the first time at the Isle of Man for the TTretired from racing in July 2017 to pursue a career as a presenter and television commentator and he is certainly not first-hand when it comes to turning the “gas” knob. Off the line and with a knife between his teeth Guy Martin finished this experience with a big smile on his face.