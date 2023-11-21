Suara.com – The General Chairperson of the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Executive Board, Yahya Cholil Staquf or Gus Yahya, claims that the six people who are running to become presidential candidates and vice presidential candidates are cadres of the largest Muslim organization.

He emphasized this when asked about the existence of NU cadres contesting in the 2024 presidential election.

“It’s all NU,” said Gus Yahya, in Jakarta, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

When it was confirmed that the NU cadres in question were Muhaimin Iskandar and Mahfud MD, he again stated that the six of them were Nahdliyin residents.

In fact, Gus Yahya claims that not only Muhaimin Iskandar and Mahfud MD are NU cadres, but the six people who are contesting the 2024 presidential election.

“Yes, the rest of NU is the same,” he said.

“Yes, that’s all NU,” he confirmed.

When asked about the possibility of PBNU’s attitude directing its cadres to choose one of the presidential and vice presidential candidates, he reiterated that he had released it.

“Yes, all NU, please just choose. All NU,” he said.

Mandatory Leave

Previously, Gus Yahya also emphasized that PBNU administrators involved in the success team and legislative candidates must take leave.

“Yes, he was furloughed as an administrator. If he joined the team he was officially furloughed,” said PBNU General Chair, Yahya Cholil Staquf, in Jakarta, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

The man who is familiarly known as Gus Yahya admitted that he would take leave as a PBNU administrator until the presidential election (pilpres) process was completed.

“Until it’s finished until a president is inaugurated,” he said.

Not only for presidential and vice presidential candidates, Gus Yahya admitted that giving leave to PBNU members or administrators also applies to those who are running as legislative candidates.

“Including those who are legislative candidates, all of them are on leave, until they are appointed as members if elected,” he explained.