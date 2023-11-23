Axl Rose, leader of Guns N’Roses, is accused of sexual assault, according to a court document released by the TMZ site.

The alleged sexual assault would have occurred decades ago to a former model, who claims he dragged her “like a caveman” and raped her.

Sheila Kennedy filed a lawsuit against the Guns N’ Roses frontman, alleging that he tied her up and penetrated her during a party in 1989.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kennedy says she met Axl at a New York club in February of that year and returned to a private party in his hotel suite, which was attended by a group of people who were allegedly doing drugs. .

Kennedy claims she saw Axl Rose having aggressive sexual relations with another model at that party.

According to Kennedy, Axl became enraged at the other woman and kicked her only to allegedly go to the other room and discover she was still there, at which point, she claims, he dragged her by her hair back to their bed, tied her up, and tied her up. hands with pantyhose and sexually assaulted her. Kennedy says she never gave consent and felt dominated while this was happening.

Kennedy says she was traumatized and alleges that he experienced anxiety and depression similar to post-traumatic stress disorder. He also claims her love life has been damaged and is seeking compensation..

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions