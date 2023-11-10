The Lost Caverns of Ixalan They finally arrive at Magic: the Gathering, and this weekend, starting today, November 10, the edition’s presentation events are being played in the different cities. After testing the edition at the event MTG Arenawe have devised a small guide for those who do not have much experience with presentations, focused on this new edition.

Presentation events Magic: The Gathering of Las Cavernas Perdidas de Ixalan They are held from today until next November 16, 2023 in the different stores participating in the game. After the event that took place yesterday, November 9, on different channels specialized in MTG Arena, it’s time to test the physical cards. Thanks to MTG Arena, we have been able to draw some conclusions to prepare a brief guide to preparing a presentation. We have only gotten a few ideas, since until it goes on sale, we will not be able to draw conclusions from the power of the cards. Obviously it is quite generic, since it all depends on what is opened in the boosters that come in the presentation pack, but there are some examples of cards that, if they come out, you should try to play them.

First open all the envelopes in the presentation pack, separating by color to know the number of cards of each color that we can count on. After this, detect the most powerful cards or those with the best synergies to play. Many times it is not the card we would like, since we have to check if we have the necessary support to play it. Luckily in this edition there are several factions and synergies to guide you.

Check mana curve and costs of the colors that we have the most cards. A greater quantity of a color does not always mean greater quality. If you have dinosaurs, keep in mind that they are the most powerful creatures in the edition, but not the only ones. You should not be blinded by their power, since the mana curve with dinosaurs will always be very high. The advice in a presentation is to always have many low costs and few high costs that do not provide forceful actions.

The vampires They are one of the strongest factions in the edition, with several creatures with abilities that can tip the balance towards victory. If you can build the deck with two colors, it is the most recommended. More than 2 colors without lands that give double mana is a risk. Now, if with two colors you cannot build a competitive deck due to the opening of envelopes, you can put a third support color, but looking for a mana curve that makes you not depend on that third color to advance in the game. There are several cards that can be considered MVP for the presentation, these are some examples of cards to take into account when building the deck, as well as some examples of cards that have been revealed, and that, if you have them and can use them , do not hesitate to include them:







Last but not least, and Really the most important thing is to have a good time. Physically it is not the same as virtually, and even if you have tried the cards in MTG Arena, we must not forget that these events are above all to have a first contact with the edition’s cards and, above all, they are recreational events. Respect your rival, enjoy and hunt down these new cards that he brings us Wizards of the Coast in the new edition of Magic: The Gathering.

The release of the Lost Caverns of Ixalan edition will take place on November 17. This weekend the presentations will be played in sealed format.