‘Doctor Who’, the legendary BBC science fiction series for all audiences turns 60, and comes with the best of gifts, at least for the non-British public. In October 2022, Disney and BBC reached an agreement for the series to be distributed worldwide. Although we have seen the modern incarnation of the Doctor on different streaming platforms, always incomplete (now it is, in the absence of the seasons of the last Doctor, on Prime Video), from now on (from today!) we will see it almost simultaneously English viewers, on Disney+.

These are the three 60th anniversary specials, which will hit our screens on November 25, December 2 and December 9. They all star the Fourteenth Doctor, who once again takes on the traits of David Tennant, along with one of the series’ most beloved companions, Donna. It is a truly special event, not only because of the return of perhaps the best Doctor of these six decades, but because an extraordinary care is perceived in these specials, which has led to having Neil Patrick Harris as one of the nemeses. of this batch.

After these specials, at some point in 2024 still to be determined, it will arrive the new regular season of the series, with Ncuti Gatwa. After having turned the Doctor into a woman with Jodie Whittaker, it was obvious that it would be the turn of some racial minority, in a change perfectly consistent with the integrative ethic of the series and its hero for many years. The fandom has hardly complained because, as we all know, the ‘Doctor Who’ fandom is perfectly aligned with the ethics of its hero.

The question that many neophytes will ask themselves is: is it necessary to soak up sixty years of history to enjoy this long-awaited return? What is the minimum knowledge you need to have to start with ‘Doctor Who’, what is the lore? Do we need to review any previous episodes? Calm down: we have prepared a very brief introductory guide to ‘Doctor Who’ that will give you all the necessary knowledge to face this new season.

What is ‘Doctor Who’ about?

The more or less canonical plot at present is the following: the Doctor (that is his name simply) is an alien from the planet Gallifrey who travels in a ship camouflaged as a British telephone booth, the TARDIS, which allows you to move to any point in space and time. On his trips he is always accompanied by one or more humans, his companions. And he periodically undergoes a transformation, and becomes a new Doctor who retains the memories of the previous one, but is physically new. David Tennant will be the fourteenth (although for the first time, he shares an appearance with a previous one, the tenth) and Ncuti Gatwa will be the fifteenth.

How many stages does Doctor Who have?

Technically, we are talking about 39 seasons. 871 episodes, of which almost a hundred have been lost, because in the sixties the BBC did not preserve the programs it recorded. But there are two large blocks: the classic stage, with the first eight Doctors, and the modern stage, since 2005 (it has also already rained), which started with the Ninth Doctor, Christopher Eccleston.

At that stage, led by Russell T. Davies (who has returned to the series, in one of the best decisions in its history), the character was recovered for the new generations. The Eighth Doctor had only starred in one TV Movie and the Seventh had lasted until 1989. So this recovery was understood as a continuation for which it is not necessary to have seen the previous one, a sequel that also works as a reboot, and that of course makes nods to all the previous lore, starting with the Doctor’s great classic enemies, the Daleks and the Cybermen.

Where to start?

Without a doubt, for the modern stage. Not only is it more in tune with the tastes of the modern viewer, but you can start directly with it, dispensing with all previous baggage. If it still seems like a lot to you (thirteen seasons so far), the most accessible stage of this modern stage is that of David Tennant, followed by that of Matt Smith. Christopher Eccleston’s, the first, is a bit unfriendly, among other things because of the quarrels that led him to leave the character after only one season, but it has magnificent episodes and you end up liking his characterization. The stages of Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker are inferior, but as always, they have great episodes.

And then?

And then you literally have a universe before you. Not only all the previous Doctors, but a multitude of additional material in the form of novels, audio dramas (of which the BBC is so fond, often with the characters played by the same actors who originally gave them life). If English gets stuck, there are communities like Doctor Who ESP who are responsible for making all this material more accessible. And if you have access to the BBC website (it’s free, but you will need an English IP), There you have absolutely all the material, even subtitled in English.





Any more advice?

Don’t get obsessed with getting everything. The more you know about ‘Doctor Who’ the more you enjoy the references to episodes and moments from literally decades ago. But it is not necessary: ​​he thinks that it is a series with a family focus, with an even educational point, and that he does not want to leave anyone out. You don’t have to arrive at ‘Doctor Who’ with your homework done. But allow yourself the luxury of discovering for yourself the vast depth of the series’ lore, which will give you the evolution of fascinating characters, like the great Missy.

I prefer to peck a little before diving in. Any recommendation?

Complicated question, but we have selected some infallible episodes (apart from the specials that Disney+ is going to release in the remainder of the year, and which are surely a perfect gateway to what they already say will be called ‘whoniverse’). Here are some classics:

-‘The Genesis of the Daleks’ (1975): We’re not going to go into the classic Doctors too much, among other things because they are difficult to find (the BBC DVDs, if you can find them, are a good option: they are subtitled in English and full of extras). But beware of this story of the fourth Doctor that perfectly illustrates what retrocontinuity of the series is to make the lore fit. The Daleks were born in the first season of the first Doctor, but here we are presented with their “real” origin, the result of an experiment by a mad and megalomaniac doctor, Davros. In the future (2005) we would discover that the Time Wars began here, one of the great events of the series.

-‘City of Death’ (1979): The Doctor of the eighties and late seventies does not have a very good reputation, but Tom Baker is one of the most beloved for episodes like this one, written by Douglas Adamas, author of the ‘Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’. An adventure of art theft, with several Mona Lisas, the appearance of Leonardo da Vinci and an anthological alien.

-‘The Girl in the Fireplace’ (2006): Doctor Who has not only told stories on remote planets and impossible futures, although they are the best known. From the beginning, the Doctor and his companions traveled to the past, and here they present a wonderful temporal paradox (something that the series is not very given to, which usually glosses over the tricks of time travel), seasoned with a love story for the Gallifreyan that does not clash with his customs. It could only happen in 18th century France. With robots.

-‘The Impossible Planet/The Satan Pit’ (2006): The fact that ‘Doctor Who’ is a family series does not prevent it from often fooling around with genres such as horror. Here the villain is the Dark Lord himself, but the context is more typical of a claustrophobic horror film like ‘Alien’. In addition, it includes the presentation of a race that will have notable importance in the future of the series, the Ood.

-‘Blink’ (2007): For many Whovians, the best episode in the history of the series, although it is not particularly representative. A short, self-contained horror story featuring one of the Doctor’s most iconic enemies: statues shaped like chilling fanged angels that only approach their victims when you’re not looking at them. A mixture of metaphysical childhood terrors and a frenetic story of infinite persecution with a very young Carey Mulligan providing the answer to the Doctor.

-‘Vincent and the Doctor’ (2010): Perhaps the most popular episode of that Doctor Who variant that is “The Doctor Meets Historical Figures.” Here the celebrity is Vincent Van Gogh, and it is one of the most emotional and moving chapters of the character’s modern stage: the painter is pursued by an invisible monster, in a piece that speaks with exquisite acuity about mental illness.

-‘Heaven Sent’ (2015): The best episode of Capaldi’s entire run is this claustrophobic puzzler in which the Doctor wakes up in an empty castle pursued by a mysterious monster. The solution to the enigma is a conceptual trompe l’oeil inherited from the best literary science fiction and that makes it clear why ‘Doctor Who’ is a series that belongs to a different breed from the usual watch-and-forget products of the streaming era.

