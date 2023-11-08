Suara.com – PSSI chairman Erick Thohir indicated that he would add two naturalized players to defend the Indonesian national team. The two players play as midfielder and striker.

”There are two more names that we are discussing. One striker and one midfielder, wait a minute but, I can’t reveal anything before the deal. “We will try to be able to play in all the Asian Cups,” said Erick Thohir.

Netizens were also made to wonder who the player Erick Thohir was referring to. After tracing, we narrowed down these two names based on the characteristics conveyed by PSSI Exco, Arya Sinulingga.

Netizens on social media linked the midfielder PSSI is targeting with Thom Haye, SC Heerenveen player in the 2023/2024 Eredivisie.

Thom Haye, born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on February 9 1995, plays as a defensive midfielder. His closeness to Indonesia comes from his grandfather who came from North Sulawesi.

Thom Haye’s profile matches the leak from PSSI which stated that one of the players was of mature age and was now a mainstay in his team. He has so far been Heerenven’s mainstay, having played 10 of his team’s 12 matches this season.

“They are regular players on his team. The process is currently in the document collection stage,” said Arya.

Meanwhile, the striker PSSI is targeting is most likely Million Manhoef. Currently he plays at the Dutch League first division club, Vitesse Arnhem.

Manhoef’s profile matches the characteristics conveyed by Arya Sinulinga, namely a young striker. The 21-year-old striker has become the mainstay of his team, scoring two goals plus one assist in 11 appearances this season.

On the other hand, getting Million Manhoef’s services seems quite difficult. The reason is, he was just called up to the Dutch U-21 national team last October.