Protests by Gucci workers in Rome: the move to Milan puts hundreds of jobs at risk

The employees of Gucci Rome they took to the streets to express their concern and frustration at the possible closure of the Roman branch, which has been active for 14 years. The four-hour strike and sit-in in Largo Ottavio Tassoni was sparked by Gucci’s announcement of transfer 153 out of 219 employees to Milan by March 1st.



In October, Gucci announced its decision to relocate a significant portion of its staff to Milan. However, unions such as the Filctem Cgil Regional Secretariat of Rome Lazio argue that this move constitutes a “disguised collective dismissal“. According to Federica Ricci, union representative, the conditions offered for the transfer are not sufficient to preserve the employment of many employees.

The decision to transfer employees to Milan has undoubtedly raised doubts and concerns among workers. The difficulty of moving in a short time, especially for those with families, puts life at risk employment stability of several employeeswho may find themselves without alternatives due to this sudden decision.

Further critical issues emerge for the 66 workers who were not offered a transfer to Milan. The lack of clarity on the fate of the Rome headquarters generates uncertainty regarding the employment future of these employees and the unions’ request to guarantee alternatives for those who cannot move appears to be at a standstill.

While employees express their opposition through strikes and demonstrations, the well-known made in Italy luxury house makes it known through a note: “In reference to the protests linked to the transfer of the Creative Direction from Rome to Milan, the Company makes it known that this transfer was announced to the trade unions at the beginning of Octoberdoes not foresee any reduction in personnel and will be implemented in full compliance with current regulations. In this regard, in order to facilitate the transfer of all the employees involved as much as possible, the Company has envisaged a series of both economic and active support measures, particularly more favorable than what is provided for by the national collective agreement. With the move to Milan, the Creative Director and the teams involved will have the opportunity to work closely with the strategic functions of the brand, already based in the Lombardy capital, thus maximizing the necessary interactions and synergies.”

