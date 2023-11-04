Suara.com – Sexual fantasies can really help increase a husband and wife’s sexual desire. Even sexual fantasies can be considered long foreplay. But how do you do it?

How to arouse sexual fantasies is often difficult and easy, especially for married couples who have never tried it. But if you get used to it, sexual fantasies can also be a solution if you feel bored with the same sexual positions or intimate activities.

So, for those who are still confused, here are some ideas for activities that can help arouse sexual fantasies with husband and wife, which were summarized by Suara.com, Saturday (4/11/2023).

1. Open Communication

Communication is key. Discuss your sexual fantasies openly with your partner. Share what you dream about, what you want to try, and what excites you.

Illustration of sexual fantasy. (Shutterstock)

2. Husband and Wife Play

Try out different roles in role play. These could be the roles of teacher and student, cop and criminal, or fictional characters from your favorite movies or books.

3. Take advantage of sex toys

Explore sexual toys that are safe and in accordance with the wishes of husband and wife. Sexual toys can add variety and excitement to sexual intercourse, so choose the ones you want to try when buying them at the store.

4. Date Night

Get dressed up and get ready for a romantic date night at home. Open a bottle of wine, enjoy delicious food, and make time for romance.

Sex Toy Illustration (Pexels/cottonbro)

5. Fantasy Journey

Try talking about your dream destination, then start planning a fantasy trip to that place in the bedroom. This can create an exotic and passionate atmosphere.

6. Read Erotic Stories Together

Choose an erotic book or sexual story and read it together. This can spark fantasies and bring inspiration for moments together.

7. Wearing Costumes

Playing in sexy costumes or clothes can help arouse fantasies. Choose a costume that suits the role you want to play. For example, costumes for doctors and nurses, or students and teachers and so on.

Having sex in front of the mirror. (Doc: Elements Envanto)

8. Play with Mirrors

Adding a mirror to the bedroom can provide an interesting view and spark the imagination. Moreover, with this tool, you can easily see your own or your partner’s expressions when they are making out with each other.

9. Travel to the Open World

If you like adventure, consider planning a trip to the great outdoors and combining it with a romantic adventure.

10. Try out accessories

In addition to sexual toys, you can also try accessories like bells, straps, or body jewelry that can add to the sensation and excitement.