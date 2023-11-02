The Guadalajara city welcomes you to the month of November, offering a varied repertoire of events, mainly about Day of the Deadin addition to some concerts and sports games that promise to enrich both the days and nights of its inhabitants and those who visit it.

From the combination of different musical styles to the celebration of recognized sporting, cultural and artistic events, the city is ready to enjoy these events.

With a diversity of festivals of different genres, the pearl of Guadalajara guarantees a unique cultural experience, giving its residents and visitors the opportunity to enrich themselves with its eclectic offering.

Discover a selection of the most notable events that will make this November an unforgettable period.

November Events

Skullland: From November 1 to 19 you can visit the Day of the Dead theme park, which has different attractions and is for the whole family.

The Beatles Symphonic Fantasy: On November 3, at the Santander Performing Arts Complex at 8:30 p.m., fans of the band The Beatles will be able to attend a symphony orchestra concert directed by Damián Mahler, Argentine conductor and pianist.

Jalisco Astros: Basketball continues in the pearl of Guadalajara, so on November 3 and 4, two games will be held at the Astros Stadium at 8:00 p.m.

Day of the Dead: During the month of November there will be a wide variety of events about this tradition, including tours of legends in the Panteón de Belén and the Panteón de Mezquitan, as well as some activities in the historic center.

Charros from Jalisco: The path of the ninth Guadalajara continues in the Mexican Pacific League and they want to enter the playoffs in search of a new trophy. Visit the Pan American Stadium on the 3rd, 4th, 5th; 14, 15, 16; November 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30, purchasing tickets from $170.

Gay Games Guadalajara: For the first time the Gay Games come to the pearl of Guadalajara and you will be able to attend the different competitions from November 3 to 11.

Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra: The concerts of the Jalisco orchestra cannot be missed and a long list of events arrive on November 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26 and 30. You can buy tickets from $100.

2000s Pop Tour: The great 2000s Pop Tour concert comes to the Telmex Auditorium to carry out a spectacular show with great artists such as Fanny Lu, Yahir, Motel, María León, Nikki Clan and Kudai. Buy your tickets from $900.

Candlelight: The Best Soundtracks: The Candlelight event series, celebrated by candlelight, gives Guadalajara a renewed experience on November 17 with musical tributes and high-quality live performances.

Honey Gold Ranch: It offers you the opportunity to experience the life of a beekeeper for a day. This place allows children to explore beehives, taste honey and learn about bees in a very entertaining way. It will be on November 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets from $450.

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony: Lovers of the character Looney Tunes of the great caricatures cannot miss this great opportunity, as a concert will be given by the Soloists of America Orchestra.

FIL 2023 (November 25 to December 3): The Guadalajara International Book Fair is approaching, on this occasion the European Union will be the protagonist. Go to this great event where you can find endless books, in addition to attending conferences and meeting great writers.

