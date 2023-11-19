A few months ago we experienced one of the biggest leaks in the history of video games with GTA VI. After many months after this event that marked a before and after for Rockstar, many users have been debating what the final size of the map of the new game would be like.

Taking as a basis the map that we saw in the internal build of the game, and compared to GTA V, it seems that the size of the GTA VI map will be up to 3 times larger than its predecessor. The information has been scrupulously marked by the community and analyzes the files and images that were leaked from the first builds of the Rockstar game.

This is the Gta 6 map, based on the leaked clips, we got the size from the coordinates seen on each clip to calculate distance between them.

Green areas are the ones we don’t know anything about/haven’t seen.

This is the map compared to Gta5’s map. pic.twitter.com/AP7iARM2s4 — Jason from Gta 6 (@jasonfromgta6_2) November 16, 2023

A group of users wanted to take this very seriously, and have analyzed in different comparisons what the final map of GTA VI would look like. Since the map coordinates leaked months ago have been analyzed with the internal “gameplay” of the game, the distance we will have between Vice City and By Gellhorn It is almost the same size as the entire GTA V map.

Although we must take into account other aspects such as the technical finish of the game, and its optimization, the final size of the map could be subject to changebut everything indicates that in effect, the GTA VI map will be much larger than that of GTA V.

