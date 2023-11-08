In case the big hit from Nintendo and Sony announcing The Legend of Zelda movie with real actors wasn’t enough, here’s another one: GTA VI will be officially presented this week according to sources close to Bloomberg and the friend. Jason Schreier.

If there was a crazy theory to latch onto about the presentation of GTA 6this is the good news, and it is that Jason Schreier’s journey and the reliability of his sources are far from being the burning nail that we have been holding on to recently by measuring phases of the moon.

GTA 6: what we know from the announcement and trailer

The announcement specifically states that the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto will be presented “as soon as this week” according to what people close to the plans have told Schreier. Rockstar Games. Having asked the developers about this possibility, the legendary company has not yet commented.

But beyond the possibility of seeing an image with the official logo on Rockstar’s Twitter account, the really juicy thing is that the game trailer won’t be long in coming. According to the same sources, the GTA VI trailer It will be presented next December coinciding with Rockstar’s 25th anniversary.

Thanks to the leak produced after a hack to the networks of Rockstarwe know that Grand Theft Auto 6 will set its story in Miami and will use two characters, a man and a woman, to develop its plot. The announcement could coincide with Take-Two’s financial report due out next Wednesday.

In VidaExtra | How the Made-Up Story of the Singer Who Ate a Hamster Helped GTA Become a Best-Seller