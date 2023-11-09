GTA VI has been on everyone’s lips this last day after official confirmation from Rockstar that we will see an official trailer for the game in the month of December. We can finally say that the rumors have come to an end in this sense, but it hasn’t stopped there.

And according to the community’s thinking and some leaks, before the trailer that will be shown in December, it has been decided that Rockstar will announce throughout this week images, teasers and the official announcement with cover of the next Grand Theft Auto, on the sidelines from Sam Houser’s message. We will see if this information becomes reality. For the moment from Ruetir.com we have wanted make a compilation of some of the most popular rumors about the gameand yesterday’s official GTA VI publication.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you. Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

"We are very excited to inform you that at the beginning of December we will publish the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We hope to continue sharing these experiences with all of you for many more years. Thank you so much."

