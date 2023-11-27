Grand Theft Auto VI has not been announced, it is only known that it is in development, but it is already having an impact on different sectors of the video game industry. It also has it in the players because one of them, motivated by the upcoming release of Rockstar Gamesdecided to fight an addiction to be able to enjoy the game.

A GTA fan announces that he has quit an addiction to be able to play GTA VI

GTA VI, one of the most anticipated games in history, perhaps the most

Grand Theft Auto VI looks to be one of the biggest phenomena in the history of video games, this is due to the success of more than 10 years that it will inherit from GTA V. The first trailer for the new GTA will soon be revealed and fans are waiting, but one of them took it to the next level with something that will be positive for your health and your life.

According to a report from TweakTown, a Grand Theft Auto fan announced on Reddit that he will quit his tobacco addiction, as he is a chronic smoker and in recent weeks his cough and related ailments have worsened. According to this player, the motivation for giving up cigarettes is none other than being able to enjoy GTA VI in the best way because he does not want to spend his time playing with ailments caused by his addiction. The fan of the Rockstar Games franchise mentioned that his expectation for the game is such that he decided to quit smoking “the old way” that is, suddenly and not progressively.

This GTA fan wants to play GTA VI in the best possible health

Finally, this fan pointed out that he wants to enjoy GTA VI in the best possible health and until the moment of making that publication he had not smoked a cigarette for 10 days, although now it remains to be known when the new installment will arrive and if the trailer that will be released soon has a release date or window.

Rockstar Games reported that the first trailer for what is unofficially known as GTA VI will be revealed sometime in December, but the exact date is unknown. Although there are those who think that it will be in The Game Awards 2023historically the company has bypassed video game events and presents its trailers at the least expected moment, so it would not be different with a video game of such magnitude.

