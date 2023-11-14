So far we know that GTA VI will have an official announcement and a teaser that will accompany it in a few weeks. These days are being very busy in every way. about the future gem of Rockstar Games. In fact, some leaks and rumors have been gaining strength.

Although at the moment we do not have much official information about the duo that will star in GTA VI, according to the Rockstar Universe leak in “X”, Lucia Who would be the female protagonist of GTA VIwill have a somewhat particular character performance, which will change her completely.

And it seems that maybe he has a son. A son whose sex we still don’t know, but who seems will play an important role for the plot. Maybe Lucía will be pushed to get into the crime business to recover her kidnapped son, and a plot never before seen in a Rockstar game will make its way.

What has been said, until the date of writing this note, We do not know any more official data about the characters of GTA VI. But everything indicates that we will be facing the next great game of the decade. What are your assessments about the future of the game?

