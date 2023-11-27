GTA VI reservations could begin imminently upon the official presentation of its first trailer, according to information that has emerged in recent hours.

Join the conversation

The first official trailer for GTA VI is approaching in leaps and bounds, as we are just a few days away from starting the month of December. The latest information indicates that there will be two key dates for the revelation of this first footage of the new installment developed by Rockstar Games, with the focus on The Game Awards gala that will be held next December 7th. For now, we will have to be very attentive to any type of movement from the North American company, such as updating its website, but there is already talk about what may happen after the premiere of the trailer, with a unexpected movement.

This is because the first information on GTA VI reservations They could have seen the light. Through social networks, the Argos store chain ensures that the date they have internally for the start of GTA VI reservations is next December 12th. Shortly after this revelation, the account had to be rectified, ensuring that they really did not have any type of relevant information regarding the next installment of the Rockstar saga given the commotion that had been caused. A detail that is especially curious given the possibility that With the GTA VI trailer, a specific launch window is offered that allows you to activate your first reservations.

“I have been informed that Grand Theft Auto VI software for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order on December 12, 2023confirmed by the distributors,” reported the Argos Twitter account. Of course, this should be treated as a rumorsince it is possible that it is a communication errorso we will have to be very attentive to what happens in the coming days.

Rockstar would have already started internal communication about the GTA VI trailer

Rockstar would already be warming up its engines ahead of what will be the most important announcement in its history to date. As a preview of what will happen with the GTA VI trailer, an email sent by one of Rockstar Games’ PR to one of Capcom’s quality control members has emerged. The subject of the message quotes “Unveiling the next chapter”while the little that can be seen of the interior states that after several years of waiting, finally “the moment has come”so everything indicates that it refers to the aforementioned trailer.

Everything indicates that GTA VI will be released on the market between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. If Rockstar were to offer a launch window via trailer, it might make sense to start pre-orders before the end of the year.

Join the conversation