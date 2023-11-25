To say that Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game of recent years is an understatement, since, for a long time, players inspected every corner of the internet to find clues that would shed light on its development. Now what the official announcement is very closethe community began to prepare its wish list.

The new project of Rockstar Games has a very complicated task: meeting the high expectations of millions of fans around the world. Naturally, each person would like to see different things in the gameplay, setting, story and other sections of the game.

Related video: Rockstar only thinks about Grand Theft Auto VI

What should the perfect GTA VI be like?

One fan took to reddit to ask community members a big question: what are the most ridiculous things they’ve heard people want to see in Grand Theft Auto VI? The list is very long, and there are certainly very good ideas and others that border on the absurd.

For example, one user requested that the police start chasing the player when they exceed the speed limit or run a red light. Although it is an interesting concept that would increase realism, it can become very tiring and annoying in the long run.

Another person remembers that a sector of the community asks that It is possible to enter all buildings of the open world. Although great, it is an idea almost impossible to implement due to technical limitations and long development times.

Many players are calling for the return of Michael, Trevor and Franklin from GTA V

Without a doubt, there are many fans who want GTA VI to be the delivery more realistic of the franchise, so they ask that there be elements that increase immersion such as having to fill up with gas, get a job, pay taxes, go on dates, mow the house’s lawn, etc. Basically, they ask that it be a life simulator.

Requests about the implementation of artificial intelligence to create unique situations with users are also very common. NPCs. It’s an idea that makes sense in the current context, but it’s unknown if that technology was sufficiently advanced when development of the game began.

“Another post also suggested that if we eliminate an NPC, their families should post missing posters because they’re worried, and then detectives come and ask you about that person. I think a lot of people play on too many RP servers, they get confused and think that’s GTA”wrote one user.

Some players ask that the protagonist of GTA VI be the avatar of GTA Online

It is possible to read crazy ideas like these in the reddit post, which shows that the community has high expectations. Luckily, it’s not long before we know the first details of Grand Theft Auto VI.

But tell us, what are the elements you would like to see in the new installment? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Grand Theft Auto.

Related video: Rockstar Games is no longer untouchable

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente