GTA VI is the new game from Rockstar Games and for many it means the main and most important project of the decade. It is logical that before the imminent arrival of the game and its first official trailermany want to know what the details, characters, maps and new features that we know at the moment could reach the new game. If there is a game that is in Top 1 as one of the games that has generated the most speculation and debate in thousands of forums, it is GTA VI.

The GTA VI announcement and its details

The announcement of GTA VI warmed up a few days ago when the official Rockstar Games account through the social network “X” shared a message that logically ended up being extremely viral. Although it was in February 2022 when Rockstar confirmed that it was taking charge of the game project. However, there have been no more concrete details from Rockstar since this announcement, the response to the leaks, and the mythical message they launched at the beginning of November 2023.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you. Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

In this advertisement of November 8, 2023Sam Houser himself, one of the most important and key personalities of Rockstar Games, announced that at the beginning of the last month of the year we will have a new look at GTA VI and much of what awaits us. Furthermore, it is most likely that the future trailer can be seen from the company’s official YouTube channels and social networks.

There is even the possibility that the announcement and teaser will be held at The Game Awards 2023 gala.

Possible characters

At the moment we know that GTA VI will have a male and a female protagonist. It is assumed that the names of each one would be Jason and Lucía respectively. Still The relationship between the two is unknown. and whether they will meet throughout history or not. In addition, there is also speculation that Lucía would be a young mother and would have a child in her care, which could be the trigger for why she would be dragged into the world of crime.

Platforms

So far we do not know the platforms on which the game will end up being released. It is probably the most graphically worked and polished Rockstar title., even above Red Dead Redemption 2 that came out in 2018 and which today is one of the titles with the best graphical appearance, physics system and much more. Hence we do not know on which platforms it will definitely end up arriving. Although it is assumed that both PC, PS5 and Xbox Series will be two essentials on the GTA VI roadmap.

History and release date

We don’t have an official release window at this time, so it’s all guesswork. Rockstar has confirmed that it is hiring some testers to test the game. So it is most likely that the title will be launched and already in the final stages of development, and will end up arriving at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025.

As for its story, it is known that it will be set in Vice City and other iconic places in the GTA universe. So we can wait until travel between maps from different games.

Your online mode

After the GTA leaks, it was seen that it would also have a GTA Online mode. What we don’t know is if it will be part of the game as such, or will come as an independent title. What is clear is that we will have an even bigger map, many activities to do, robberies, robberies, races, special missions and much more. To give us a feeling of full immersion, taking what is good about the current GTA Online and improving it.

Rumors and final price possibilities

There has been some controversy with the possible final price that GTA VI may have. Some say that It will be the most expensive game for sale in history, The standard edition can exceed $80. This comes after some big figures within Rockstar and Take Two have spoken out that the games should be worth the equivalent of hours of entertainment. From there we can deduce that the launch of GTA VI will be a much longer game than its fifth installment, and may even exceed RDR2 in length.

If so, we would not be surprised to see GTA VI starting at $90 and even exceeding $100. A figure that makes many dizzy but given the hype for the game and the current situation of the industry, we would not be surprised to see.