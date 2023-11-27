GTA VI It’s on everyone’s lips these days. It is no wonder since the long-awaited day in which Rockstar share with all of us the special trailer The most anticipated game of the decade is getting closer. December is the designated month.

During these weeks we have been sharing direct information on the latest speculations related to GTA VIits possible launch, some dilemmas with its characters and leaked information from its supposed map.

Gta 6 will be available to preorder on December 12th 2023 on Argos

byu/BeatifulAdz inGTA

There has been a quite controversial debate on Reddit about what would be the alleged reservation date of the game. The protagonist of this whole situation has been a screenshot on Reddit that supposedly confirms that the Argos store chain has information about the reservation of GTA VI. Something that, if contrary and not true, would deserve a statement from the company denying it.

The theoretical date to be able to reserve GTA VI in Argos stores it would be December 12, 2023. So the trailer would be announced at the beginning of the month, as confirmed by Rockstar. It may arrive together with the GOTY gala that is celebrated on December 7, 2023. Or Rockstar chooses to release the official trailer days before and put the main focus of the video game industry on them.

At the moment the topic is hot and there is no shortage of debate on social networks about it.

