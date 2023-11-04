A user has noticed a detail that will make all GTA San Andreas lovers happy.

GTA VI could rescue content from GTA San Andreas

20 after the release of GTA San AndreasRockstar Games could rescue one of its contents that could not be seen in GTA 4 and GTA 5. In fact, if there is a reason why the game originally released on PlayStation 2 became popular and became one of the favorites of the franchise was its randomness and extravagancesomething that could be recovered in GTA VIwhich aims to have a brutally realistic animation system.

One of the types of secondary missions in GTA San Andreas was the truck transport, something that has not been seen in the last games. However, as noted on Reddit, the map that appeared in last year’s famous GTA 6 leaks features a truck icon on said map, which could mean a type of activity that could be recovered in the title.

Taking into account that GTA VI will be partially developed in Vice Citythe fictional version of Miami in the saga, it would be totally reasonable for there to be trucks in the game, so the player could be involved in some illegal smuggling. However, the information must be taken with a grain of salt, as the leak was linked to an old version of the game that could have changed substantially.

GTA VI could have problems in its development

Now what GTA VI is confirmed by Rockstar from February 2022, it is unknown why the developer is reluctant to show the game. Bad news recently arrived for those waiting for the game’s arrival on PC, as complications could have arisen in the development of said version, to the point that it was unknown if the title will arrive at the same time as on consoles.

In the meantime, players must settle for enjoying GTA Online and its constant updates or downloading free games that are offered with certain periodicity.

