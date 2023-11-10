Players are debating about the name that the new installment of the GTA saga will receive and whether it will carry the number VI in its official title.

After the official announcement that the first GTA VI trailer will be available at the beginning of December, the community does not stop asking questions about what the new installment of the proposal developed by Rockstar Games will offer. For now, the company recommends not generating excessive expectations with the game until the final result arrives. While its launch is targeted to occur sometime in 2024, now Players are debating the final name of the title.which might not really be GTA VI.

In this way, followers have gone to the Reddit forums to ask themselves the big question: Will the next installment of Grand Theft Auto be called GTA VI? The argument centers on the fact that in all official communications to date the title has been mentioned as “the next title in the Grand Theft Auto saga”, so many believe that they are hiding the real name of the game. In fact, there are certain users who They think they will play with VI in the title to call it GTA Vicealthough it seems unlikely make it happen that way, so most of the community seems to agree that they will resort to logic.

Will it be named GTA VI?

The plausible reason for Rockstar to be avoiding mentioning it as GTA VI is to be officially revealed with the first trailer of the proposal, which will be announced in just one month.

GTA VI would have been protected against a potential delay due to the actors’ strike

While waiting for them to offer new information regarding the release date of GTA VI, Rockstar wanted to guarantee that it will follow the initial plan set by the company. This refers to a possible delay due to the actors’ strike, which should not affect the North American company’s proposal. “I have been involved in labor negotiations in every entertainment industry in my career and they have always gone well. In the event that they do not go well, we are fully protected“, commented the CEO of Take-Two about it.

Therefore, it will be necessary to see if with the first trailer of GTA VI a launch window is offered for the proposal and let’s get rid of doubts once and for all.

