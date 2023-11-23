Swatting is a disrespectful prank that involves making a false report of a crime to direct the SWAT bodies to a content creator’s house during a broadcast. Despite the obvious dangers, it is still an extremely popular practice in the streaming ecosystem and other spaces. The most recent victim was a prestigious voice actor.

Down Lukewho plays Santa Michael in Grand Theft Auto V, he is a very active and beloved personality within the Rockstar Games video game community. She regularly broadcasts on her YouTube channel to interact with his followers.

Unfortunately, the American actor’s most recent stream ended abruptly due to a bad joke.

Grand Theft Auto V actor Ned Luke is the victim of swatting

The voice actor behind Santa Michael hosted a livestream over Thanksgiving. On this occasion, he played GTA Online while chatting with his followers. Everything was going on normally, until an incident put an end to the fun in a few seconds.

While reviewing the leaderboards for the multiplayer component of Grand Theft Auto V, Down Luke received a phone call. Immediately after answering, his expression changes and he informs his followers that he was swatting victim at home, so he has to end the stream at that time.

I can’t believe some kids on the internet actually called the cops and swatted Ned Luke (Michael from GTA V). He’s just started streaming and I swear he’s the sweetest actor ever, this is just disturbing and the government should take action against this behavior pic.twitter.com/oU3Y72nHM0 — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) November 23, 2023

Although he refrained from talking about the subject, the GTA V star took to his social networks to share an emoji of a person who shrugs his shoulders. So, it seems that it is fine and that The incident did not pass over. Meanwhile, the community regretted what happened and sent their best wishes.

“I can’t believe some kids on the internet called the police on swatting Ned Luke. He just aired and I swear he is the sweetest actor ever. This is disturbing and the government should take action against this behavior”commented one user. “They need to start tracking the calls of the people who do this and hold them responsible”said another.

Ned Luke, Michael’s actor, was the target of swatting while playing GTA V

It is certainly a shame that swatting still happens regularly, as it is very dangerous and can have serious consequences. In 2017. Andrew Finch, a father of 2 children, died as a result of a prank of this nature. After years of fighting, the family achieved justice in early 2023.

But tell us, what do you think of the incident that Ned Luke suffered? Let us read you in the comments.

