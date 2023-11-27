Grand Theft Auto V will go down in history for being one of the most successful video games of all time and for having some of the best easter eggs in the Rockstar Games franchise. And yes, there is a secret that stands out due to its sad story based on a real fact.

On the occasion of the imminent announcement of GTA VI, the community decided to remember the most iconic mysteries of the 5th main installment of the saga. Thus, the Twitter account known as @GTAVI_Countdown brought up one of the most emotional easter eggs in recent video game history.

In GTA V, a dog visits its owner’s grave every day, based on the real story of Greyfriars Bobby that spent 14 years guarding John Gray’s grave until 1872. pic.twitter.com/aW19kS8Fs1 — GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 27, 2023

In the clip, which is already more than 500,000 views on Twitter | X, it is observed how a little dog visits an unmarked grave every day, which is suspected to be that of its deceased owner. Although the community discovered this discovery many years ago, it still surprises and saddens fans.

To find that emotional GTA V easter egg, players must visit the Los Santos Cemetery when playing as Franklin. Over there, they will find the puppywho heads to the same grave every day.

Many players knew the secret of the open-world video game, but others discovered it for the first time and reacted sadly on social networks.

Grand Theft Auto V’s saddest easter egg is based on the true story of Greyfriars Bobby

Hachiko, who visited a train station in the hope of meeting his deceased owner, stars in a beautiful story that demonstrates the pure love that only canine pets can bestow; However, he was not the only faithful dog that went down in history.

According to community members, the secret of Grand Theft Auto V is inspired by the true story of Greyfriars Bobbyan Edinburgh Skye Terrier who remained near the grave of his deceased owner for 14 years during the XIX century. There is even a statue in his honor in the town. Of course, there are those who question the veracity of this story, as they claim that the dog only visited the cemetery because he was fed there.

Fans react to GTA V’s saddest secret

But tell us, did you know this beautiful secret of the video game? Let us read you in the comments.

