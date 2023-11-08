Rockstar Games plans the announcement of its long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 this week and in just a few days, something that would lead to its first trailer before Christmas.

GTA 6 is still the sequel from GTA V that Rockstar plan for PCSteam Deck, Xbox Series X|S and PS5, but the subsidiary of Take-Two plan your announcement just this week from November 6 to 12, 2023.

Sources close to the matter confirm to Blommberg that these would be the plans after the (re)release of Red Dead Redemption on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

In addition, the company plans to publish after this the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 next December as a celebration for the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.

This is another of the situations that have been brought forward by these people who – as is customary – have asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.

The aforementioned medium confirms that A Rockstar spokesperson did not immediately respond. to a request for comment sent outside of business hours.

Would this scenario be possible? That is, could we finally have the official trailer for GTA 6 and there would be no more theories about when this event would occur?

The PS5 and Series X|S game does not yet have an official map and/or logo

There is no other video game with more tension, emotion and fervor for fans and investors than Grand Theft Auto 6, which is expected to be one of the biggest entertainment releases of the decade.

Grand Theft Auto V has already sold more than 185 million copies and is the second best selling game of all time. Just behind Minecraft, which had the advantage of being able to also be played on smartphones.

Rockstar itself has spent the last few years trying to work on cleaning up its employees’ work-life balance over complaints following 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2.

Best Xbox Series X accessories you can buy

If you have an Xbox Series X, these are some of the best accessories you can buy to get the most out of it.

See list

The most recent and true leaks by a hacker showed actual audio-visual materials of the game, to which Rockstar said it “will be presented properly when it is ready.”

The same media already said that the game would be set in a fictional Miami with two protagonists, a man and a woman. This Wednesday, Take-Two is expected to present its fiscal results.

He Official announcement of GTA 6 is expected this week and the first trailer will arrive in Decemberaccording to Bloomberg sources.