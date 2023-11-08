Yes, we know. The GTA rumors They have been ringing since 2022, and still no one has been sure about when the new installment of one of the most well-known and beloved sagas in the world of video games will be announced once and for all. But the source and the person who gave this latest information has such a reputation that it would be extremely strange if on this occasion we are not once and for all with the most anticipated outcome of recent years.

GTA 6 this week

Jason Schreier is a highly regarded journalist specializing in the video game industry who has a tremendous history of exclusives and important announcements. He was the person who first gave the clues about the presence of two protagonists in GTA 6 and the location back to Vice City, and it seems that he is going to be crowned with the icing on the cake, since he has now assured that Rockstar will announce the game this week.

We will have to wait for the trailer

But with the announcement it seems that it refers to the revelation of the official logo and something especially brief, since the brand seems to be determined to launch the first official trailer in the month of December, to coincide with Rockstar’s 25th anniversary. In this way, they would close the year celebrating their 25 years in the best possible way, since taking into account the hopes placed on GTA 6, a grand announcement is the best that fans could receive as a Christmas gift.

Theories are over

If so, we would put an end to the endless theories that have been appearing in recent months, where each publication on Rockstar’s social networks encouraged the most believers to imagine quite bizarre theories that revolved around the number VI.

Taking into account that Schreier assures that the announcement will be made this week, that reduces the possibilities to a mere 72 hours, so now we could say that we are closer than ever to the desired announcement.

What if it’s today?

A fairly important detail is that today, Wednesday, the financial results call from Take Two, and in these events a prior announcement always helps to boost investor interest in case the numbers have not been too good. That’s not exactly the case with Take Two, but it would make a lot of sense to release the announcement before the call.

The problem is that Rockstar does not usually release this type of statement on a Wednesday, and everything seems to point to Thursday. Whatever the case, we hope to be surprised, and if it’s today, even better.

