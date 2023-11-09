The CEO of Take-Two assures that GTA 6 is “completely protected” in the event of a voice actor strike like the one in Hollywood, although he believes that is not going to happen.

Today is an important day for the entertainment industry, since the actor’s strike has ended. Hollywood called by the SAG-AFTRA union, after 118 days paralyzing the filming of the major studios.

At the same time the actors’ strike was taking place, SAG-AFTRA also voted to authorize a strike for voice and motion capture actors in video games (Interactive Media).

This strike has not been called, pending how the negotiations between the studios and unions develop. But if it were to happen, it would not affect one of the most anticipated video games: Grand Theft Auto 6.

Strauss Zelnick believes that the strike will not happen, but GTA 6 is protected in any case

Take-Two’s financial results presentation also took place yesterday, updating sales data for GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, while officially confirming that the trailer for GTA 6 will air in December.

Strauss ZelnickCEO of Take-Two, responded to one of the investors about the possibility that a strike by video game actors could affect the development of the new GTA and even delay it, as has happened with many films.

His response, via IGN, is that he doesn’t believe the strike will happen, but even if it does, GTA 6 is fully protected.

“Negotiations are expected to resume next week. We are optimistic. We greatly value all of our talent and excellent working relationships, and we look forward to reaching an agreement that works for everyone.”

And he adds: “In the event that they do not work well now, we are completely protected“.

Zelnick’s words might suggest that the dubbing of the game is already done is already complete, and that development is quite advanced, although in any case Rockstar could need new actors to record other lines, or in future updates of GTA Online, or even in updates of GTA 6 itself…

Zelnick seems very convinced that, whatever happens, GTA 6 It would not be a game affected by the actors’ strike, which could put other studios such as Activision, EA, Insomniac Games or WB Games in check… if it happens, of course.