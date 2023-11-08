Maybe we’re there: after months, not to mention years of indiscretions, here it is with good probability GTA 6 announcement is just around the corner.

The source of the indiscretion is decidedly reliable, after all we are talking about the journalist Jason Schreier, who in the columns of Bloomberg writes about an announcement coming as early as this week. It seems that for the first official trailer, however, it will be necessary to wait a few more weeks: Rockstar intends to release it in December, on the occasion of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the foundation of the company.

Let’s remember that GTA 6 was the protagonist of a huge success last year news leak caused by a hacker. The latter managed to infiltrate Rockstar Games’ computer systems to steal tons of material. Thanks to the leak we know that GTA 6 should mark the return to Vice City, which will be explored with two protagonists: a man and a woman. Naturally, to confirm this we will have to wait for the official announcement.

Previous article

The Legend of Zelda: Nintendo lavora a un film in live action