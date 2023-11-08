The frame is a double beam and is combined with a rear trellis subframe and a swingarm that comes directly from the GSX-S1000, all units are made of aluminium. The GSX-S1000GX is the first Suzuki motorcycle to adopt the Hamamatsu manufacturer’s advanced electronic suspension system (SAES). Built on the Showa platform, the system is optimized specifically for this model. The upside down fork is SFF-CA, while the monoshock is BFRClite.

The SAES system not only uses information from the IMU, but also uses high-precision travel sensors integrated into the suspension to determine optimal damping in real time. The preload adjustment of the monoshock is also electronically controlled.

The functions of the SAES system include Suzuki Floating Ride Control (SFRC), a program designed to improve comfort in response to changes in the road surface, Suzuki Velocity Dependent Control (SVDC), which monitors vehicle speed and optimizes the settings of the suspension, and Suzuki Deceleration Damping Control (SDDC), which controls the damping force to limit pitching.

The rims are 17″ six-spoke aluminum wheels and are fitted with Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires in sizes 120/70 and 190/50. The tank has a capacity of 19 litres, the saddle is located 845 mm from the ground, and the weight in running order is 232 kg.

The braking system uses a double 310 mm front disc gripped by radially mounted Brembo 4-piston monobloc calipers. At the rear a single 250 mm disc. All assisted by ABS Cornering as standard.