A group of activists who proclaim themselves as “fucking gay hackers” broke into and stole information from the Idaho National Laboratory (ILN), which is considered one of the largest nuclear energy laboratories in the United States.

The leaked data consists of full names, dates of birth, emails and the addresses of the workers at the facility, which was published on the Telegram channel of this group known as SiegedSec, who had already carried out hacks against organizations such as NATO and Atlassian. When they were asked why they had decided to get involved with the Idaho laboratory, their response was: “we are cats, complexities like that don’t concern us.

In essence, they are a group of troll hackers who prefer to publish all the information they get instead of demanding a ransom since for them “it is fun to leak documents.” Although they did not obtain any information about the nuclear research, security experts were baffled that the names of their researchers are now public on the Internet.

“Idaho National Laboratory determined that it was the target of a cybersecurity data breach (…) INL has been in contact with federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the Department of Homeland Security, to investigate the scope of the data affected by this incident,” stated Lori McNamara, spokesperson for the nuclear complex.

More than 70 years old, this site is part of the 17 national laboratories that make up the United States Department of Energy. It has more than 5,700 employees and is currently researching new technology for nuclear reactors.

For its part, SiegedSec stated that they will only delete the information with an absurd condition. “We are willing to make a deal with INL, if they investigate how to create cat women in real life, we will delete this post,” which is a meme about how this would be every furry’s dream.

The group shared screenshots from the Telegram group to prove that the information is indeed real. In the images, it should be noted that you can see a sprite of the Pokémon Purrloin. For now we just have to see what other intentions SiegedSec will have and see what the next target will be that may be able to fulfill their strange demands.

