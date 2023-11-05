Trio at the top in group A waiting for Mantova, comeback victory for Picerno in group C

Pietro Scognamiglio

4 November – MILAN

Here’s how it went on the Saturday of the Serie C championship, dedicated to groups A and C.

round a

There’s a trio at the top, at least for one night. While waiting for Mantova’s match on Sunday (at home against Pergolettese), Padova – the only unbeaten team in the group – and Triestina are also climbing to 26. Torrente’s team smiles again at the Euganeo, beating a combative Giana 3-1: Tommaso Fumagalli replies to Varas’s initial lead after the break, but Padova takes the three points in the final thanks to the substitutes Liguori (on a penalty ) and Kirwan. However, there is only one great protagonist for Tesser’s Triestina: the 22-year-old striker Daishawn Redan, who came from the youth sectors of Ajax and Chelsea and is now a Suriname international, author of the decisive hat-trick on the Alessandria pitch. For the former Venezia-there where he has not left his mark – seventh center in the league and a total of 15 goals in the golden pair with Lescano, who is making the fortunes of Tesser’s team. Evenly fought (1-1) between Legnago and Pro Vercelli: ahead with Mustacchio (fifth goal), Pro is joined by Van Ransbeeck. Nice hat-trick from AlbinoLeffe (3-0), on the pitch of a Novara team that is increasingly last and in difficulty: immediately the one-two of Doumbia and Arrighini from the spot, the third center again from 11 meters with Zoma (for Lopez’s team , they have gone five consecutive games without conceding a goal). In advance on Friday: Virtus Verona show (4-0 against Trento), Vicenza found success in the Arzignano derby (1-0, De Col at the end), tied between Pro Sesto and Renate (1-1) while Lumezzane won in Busto with Pro Patria (2-0) thanks to Spini’s brace.

group c

Appointment with the summit failed: after five consecutive victories, Michele Pazienza’s Avellino braked by drawing at Partenio with Francavilla (1-1), a draw signed by Gori who responded at the start of the second half to Polidori’s guest lead in the 13th minute “Overall it’s a fair draw – the immediate analysis of the green and white coach –, we could have even won it in the final, but in such a long and difficult championship I see the glass half full of not having lost it”. Picerno flies, on the wings of foreman Jacopo Murano (11 goals in 12 games, no one like him in the whole C): Emilio Longo’s team overturns Monterosi by passing 3-1 in Teramo, with the Lazio team taking the initial lead with Vano replying immediately De Cristofaro (second goal in a row), then the brace with a goal in each half from the wild Lucanian center forward. Without great shocks and without goals instead Latina-Crotone, a meeting in the playoff zone between the coaches Di Donato and Zauli, former teammates at the time of Palermo: the best opportunity for the guests is in the first half. Tumminello, Latina he shows up at the end with Crecco without breaking the balance. In the evening match, Sorrento takes a precious point from Zaccheria (1-1): Foggia equalizes the guest advantage signed by Ravasio with Embalo, but is unable to go further (despite the expulsion in the 92nd minute of goalkeeper Marcone, replaced between the posts by an outfield player).

