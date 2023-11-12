loading…

Israeli soldiers carry sniffer dogs during ground operations in Gaza City, Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA CITY – A doctor at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said on Saturday (11/11/2023) that Israeli soldiers opened fire on anyone who wanted to escape from the hospital.

Anadolu reported tense conditions at the hospital.

“The Israeli army has surrounded the hospital area and they are not even a meter away, they are already at the door,” Fadia Malhis, a gynecologist at the hospital, told Anadolu correspondent in an often interrupted telephone conversation.

“They shot anyone who wanted to leave the hospital. If anyone moved between units, they shot him. “There are many martyrs in the front yard of the ER, the situation is very bad and dangerous, beyond description,” he explained.

“It’s like a prison without water, electricity or food. There were more than 100 people who were martyred in the park. They opened fire on people who were trying to bury the martyrs in the hospital yard. The hospital garden is full of martyrs. Some tried to escape from the hospital, and they also killed them. “They also shot at me,” he said.

Citing a power outage at the hospital and underscoring the worsening condition of babies in incubators in the intensive care unit, he said, “There were 60 babies in the intensive care unit, 39 of them were intubated, and one baby died in the afternoon. These (babies) will die one by one.”

Intubation is an emergency medical procedure that aims to provide breathing assistance to patients who are experiencing difficulty breathing, are unconscious or in a coma.

This procedure is a technique of giving artificial respiration through a device in the form of a tube that is attached to the trachea through the mouth and nose.

The doctor called for immediate action to stop hostilities around the hospital.

“Please save us, stop this war, otherwise we will die. There are dead people everywhere. Save us, the situation is very bad,” he concluded.

(she)