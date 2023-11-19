Suara.com – The success of Indonesian women’s singles, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, in winning the 2023 Kumamoto Masters tournament in Kumamoto, Japan, Sunday (19/11/2023), is a new note in the history of badminton in the country.

How come? Her success in defeating China’s representative, Chen Yu Fei, with a twin score of 21-12, 21-12 in the final round was the first for Indonesian women’s singles to win the title of champion in a BWF World Tour Super 500 level event.

Previously, the badminton player born in Wonogiri, Central Java, had just secured his highest title at the Super 300 level from the 2023 Spain Masters tournament which took place on March 28-April 2.

Indonesian women’s singles badminton player, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, won the title of tournament champion in the BWF Super 500 category for the first time at the Kumamoto Masters 2023 event. Gregoria defeated the women’s singles from China, Chen Yu Fei, with a twin score of 21-12, 21-12 in the final round match which lasted 40 minutes. (ANTARA/HO-PP PBSI)

After that, Gregoria had the opportunity to win his first Super 500 title at the Malaysia Masters 2023. Unfortunately, his debut title had to be postponed because he only managed to become runner-up.

However, this time, the Kumamoto Prefecture Gymnasium was witness to Gregoria’s consistent week of action even though he faced opponents who were ranked superior.

The consistency of the women’s singles ranked 7th in the world can be seen from the five matches she participated in, all of which were won in just two straight games.

In the first round or the top 32, the host’s representative immediately became a victim who was defeated by Gregoria in straight games. It was Nozomi Okuhara, whose steps immediately stopped with a score of 21-19, 21-19.

Then in the round of 16, it was the turn of South Korean representative Kim Ga Eun who had to endure Gregoria’s tough defense with a final score of 23-21, 21-12.

It was only in the quarter-finals that Gregoria breathed a little easier because he played a match that didn’t have much drama. Armed with a score of 21-13, 21-16, Gregoria beat Yeo Jia Min from Singapore quite easily.

Gregoria’s performance did not show a decline until the semifinals. In the last four, Saturday, Gregoria again felt at ease when facing Beiwen Zhang from the United States.

Gregoria’s match against Beiwen was recorded as the fastest match played by Indonesian representatives, namely only 36 minutes, with a final score of 21-12, 21-13.

Gregoria’s certainty of grabbing a ticket to the top party also became a new motivational fuel for him. A solid game and a mature strategy, brought Gregoria back to success with two straight game wins.

His debut title at the Super 500 event was followed by a record of not losing a single game in every match played.

So motivation

The athlete who was born on August 11 1999 firmly stated that the championship title he won today was a motivation for him to come back and continue to excel.

Although there are many other Super 500 tournaments, this year’s edition of the Kumamoto Masters is an unforgettable point in his badminton career. He hopes that Kumamoto will be the first step in continuing his quest for a more prestigious international title.

Regarding today’s final match, Gregoria said that the key to her victory over the women’s singles ranked 3rd in the world was to play calmly.

Gregoria’s game is also more motivated because he has worked hard and diligently practiced at the PBSI Cipayung National Training Center, East Jakarta. Therefore, even though he was facing a superior opponent, Gregoria admitted that he was very prepared for all the possibilities he faced.

Apart from that, Gregoria also did not deny that he benefited from Chen’s appearance, who was not in good form today. The Chinese representative made many of his own mistakes, said Gregoria.

Gregoria hopes that his achievements can spread motivation to the sector he oversees. He believes that his juniors in the women’s singles at Pelatnas Cipayung are at a mature enough stage to advance to the next level.

Through today’s victory, it is hoped that the younger siblings at national training will be more motivated and ready to compete in a healthy manner.

Inspirational spirit

Pride does not only belong to Gregoria and the Indonesian badminton parent organization. Not to forget, the PBSI National Pelatnas Women’s Singles Assistant Coach, Herli Djaenudin, who accompanied Gregoria, was also happy.

According to Herli, Gregoria’s success will definitely spark the enthusiasm of the women’s singles players. Gregoria’s younger siblings will certainly be even more motivated to follow their senior’s achievements, after he became the champion in the final match which took place in Kumamoto.

Gregoria is definitely an inspiration that motivates her juniors who are also starting to win titles at various levels.

Gregoria’s success was the beginning of the revival of the Cipayung National Pelatnas women’s singles sector, whose achievements were still below compared to other sectors.

Herli added that the key to Gregoria’s success in defeating the athlete who won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was because his students had a strong desire to become champions.

In fact, when he competed in the final match, Gregoria was actually not in top condition. The calluses on the soles of his feet were torn. Gregoria’s two legs were seen wrapped in many bandages.

Herli explained that when facing Chen, Gregoria had to rely on technique as his weapon. Don’t get carried away by your opponent’s strong playing patterns, then variations in strokes will be the deciding factor.

For this achievement, the Central Management of the Indonesian Badminton Association (PP PBSI) expressed congratulations and pride to Gregoria.

PBSI admits that there are indeed ups and downs in Indonesia’s badminton achievements, but this is considered a dynamic that must be faced. The most important thing is how to ensure that coaching continues to run well and that evaluations to improve performance continue to be carried out.

The results are starting to show with the championship title won by Gregoria today and hopefully in the near future, other sectors will also be able to show positive developments.

Apart from that, Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo’s achievements by winning two International Challenge and Super 100 tournaments in two weeks in Medan, plus reaching the semifinals of the Super 300 at the Korea Masters, as well as Chiara Marvella Handoyo’s success in reaching the final of the 2023 World Junior Championships are proof that coaching in singles daughter is going well.

PBSI also expressed solidarity at all levels because it is aware that progress in achievement is a shared responsibility. Be it players, coaches, administrators or support teams. Everyone has worked hard hand in hand for the success of Indonesian badminton.

It is very likely that Gregoria’s success in Kumamoto will continue in other tournaments considering that his recent performance continues to improve. (BETWEEN)