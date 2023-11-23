Iconic comic book artist Greg Capullo embarks on a new adventure with Marvel and the Fantastic family

After three decades, the acclaimed Greg Capullo announces his triumphant return to Marvel Comics, inciting excitement in the world of comics. Through his Instagram account, Capullo confirmed his return, sharing a look at his work in progress: a page highlighting The Thing, by the Fantastic Four. “I’m OFFICIALLY back at Marvel. I just signed my contract today. Let’s go there!” Capullo published, hinting at the possibility of a project focused on the Fantastic Four.

An illustrious past and a promising future

Marvel had already hinted at Capullo’s return by revealing his covers featuring Deadpool and Wolverine. They even surprised retailers with a free variant cover of Wolverine #37, by Capullo, distributed earlier this year. At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel unveiled the artwork for this Wolverine variant and the cover of Deadpool: Seven Slaughters, hinting that Capullo’s contribution to Marvel could expand beyond the covers, encompassing Marvel’s First Family .

Capullo began his career at Marvel in the ’90s, after catching the publisher’s attention with his small-press horror comic, Gore Shriek. During his first stint at Marvel, he worked on titles such as Quasar and What If…?, including an issue of What If…? which featured the Fantastic Four. Additionally, he contributed to X-Force, participating in the popular X-Men crossovers X-Cutioner’s Song and Fatal Attractions.

A master of suit and ink

The impact of Greg Capullo in the world of comics he transcends his own work; he has influenced generations of artists and readers. His style, marked by dynamic brings y meticulous details, has defined the aesthetics of numerous iconic characters. The anticipation of seeing how Capullo will revitalize the Fantastic Four is high, given his ability to inject new life and depth into already established characters. Their performances not only capture the essence of the characters, but also add a layer of visual complexity that enriches the narrative.

Capullo’s return to Marvel is a notable event also due to the historical context in which it occurs. In an era where comics are more popular than ever, thanks to their expansion into film and television, the presence of a veteran like Capullo promises a fresh and exciting approach. His ability to combine the classic with the modern is what makes his work so special and anticipated, both by old fans and new readers. His contribution to Marvel will not only be a visual treat, but also a reminder of the importance and impact of art in comics.

Cocoon beyond Marvel

After his time at Marvel, Capullo joined Image Comics, where he collaborated with Todd McFarlane on Spawn, becoming one of the series’ most beloved artists. He then launched his own series The Creech. In 2011, he joined DC, collaborating with Scott Snyder on the relaunch of Batman in The New 52, ​​cementing his status as one of the defining artists of the 2010s.

According to Capullo, Marvel has been interested in bringing him back for a long time. “Marvel has always been approaching me,” he revealed on the Mark Millar Time podcast. He explained that, although he is not interested in long series, he is open to short projects and covers. Currently, he plans to work on some covers while developing Creech and a project with Marvel, possibly followed by an original idea with Scott Snyder.

Between creativity and legacy

This return of Capullo to Marvel not only marks a new chapter in his career but also promises to enrich the Marvel universe with his unmatched artistic style. His previous experience, combined with his recent successes, suggests that future projects under his direction will be both innovative and nostalgic, offering fans a unique blend of the classic and the contemporary.

Greg Capullo’s announcement to return to Marvel is not only exciting news for fans of his work, but also a significant milestone in the comics industry. With a career spanning decades and undeniable talent, Capullo’s influence on comic art is indisputable. His return to Marvel is not only a personal triumph, but also a gift to fans and the comics world in general.