Suara.com – In an effort to increase the competency of Indonesia’s superior and competitive human resources, the Ministry of Manpower (Kemnaker) is collaborating with IM Japan to hold an apprenticeship program in Japan.

In October 2023, 1,898 participants will take part in the program.

The Minister of Manpower, Ida Fauziyah, said that apprenticeship participants are ambassadors of the nation who are required to always maintain the good name of the nation, state, family and alma mater by avoiding actions that are not in accordance with the norms of the Indonesian nation.

“Show that our nation is a nation that has noble character and can respect other nations. Apart from that, show that you are young Indonesians who are committed to learning and are no less than participants from other countries,” said the Minister of Manpower while visiting industrial companies in Nagoya. , Japan, Monday (6/11/2023).

The Minister of Manpower also asked apprenticeship participants to comply with all forms of regulations that apply in Japan, both government regulations, environmental regulations where you live, and the regulations of the company where you carry out the apprenticeship program.

“Any form of violation will of course have negative consequences for you, which in the end will result in losses for you and the company,” he said.

Apart from that, he asked the apprenticeship participants to make the best use of the opportunity while in Japan, namely by increasing their competence, work ethic and experience to equip them to realize their dreams later.

“Therefore, avoid activities that are less useful and detrimental to yourself, this will only waste precious time in vain,” he said.

He also asked the trainee participants not to be tempted by the persuasion of irresponsible people who promise to provide a much higher income, which if followed you will run away from this program.

According to him, if this happens, the apprenticeship participants will become illegal immigrants, and will lose all protection rights available as official apprenticeship participants. As a result, the participants will live in Japan full of worries and being chased by the immigration authorities and the police in a life of unrest.

He also asked the participants to be frugal in their expenses, save diligently and not be consumptive. The participants must start thinking about their provisions after returning to Indonesia. Don’t forget, he reminded you to always take care of your health. Health is the main asset for participants to carry out the apprenticeship program to achieve good success.

“I really hope that in the future, new entrepreneurs will emerge among you who can create new jobs for fellow workers who are still looking for work,” he said.