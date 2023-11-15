Greenhouse gas concentrations continue to increase and have reached a new worrying record: the news was given by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) which published a dedicated report in view of COP28, the Climate Conference of the Parties starting on November 30th.

In 2022, global average concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2), the most important greenhouse gas, were for the first time 50% higher than those of the pre-industrial era. E they continued to grow in 2023. Last year they reached a concentration of 417.9 ppm. According to the WMO’s Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, the growth rate of CO 2 concentrations was slightly lower than the previous year and the average for the decade. But this is most likely due to natural short-term variations in the carbon cycle and the fact that new emissions from industrial activities continue to increase.

The last time Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO 2 was 3-5 million years agowhen the temperature was 2-3°C warmer and the sea level was 10-20 meters higher than today.

Also the concentrations of methane (second important greenhouse gas) have grown and the levels of nitrous oxide marked the highest year-over-year increase on record from 2021 to 2022, according to the Greenhouse Bulletin.

The increase in concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere translates into an increase in global temperature, and climate changes including the increase in extreme weather events and the rise of sea levels. The carbon budget, or the carbon dioxide emissions we can release to still have a 50% chance of avoiding 1.5 degrees of warming, is shrinking rapidly.

“The current level of greenhouse gas concentrations puts us on the path to a rising temperatures well above the Paris Agreement targets by the end of the century. This will be accompanied by more extreme weather, including intense heat and precipitation, melting ice, rising sea levels, and ocean heat and acidification. Socioeconomic and environmental costs will increase. We must urgently reduce the consumption of fossil fuels,” said Prof. Taalas, Secretary General of the WMO.

Approximately little less than half of CO2 emissions remains in the atmosphere, just over a quarter is absorbed by the oceans and less than 30% by terrestrial ecosystems. As long as emissions continue, la CO2 will continue to accumulate in the atmosphere causing an increase in global temperature, with long-term effects. There CO2 in fact has a long life in the atmospherewhich is why the temperature level already observed will persist for several decades even if emissions are rapidly reduced to the much-coveted net zero.

“There is no magic wand to remove excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere – said Prof. Taalas –. But we have the tools to strengthen our understanding of the factors driving climate change through the WMO’s new Global Greenhouse Gas Watch. This will greatly improve sustained observations and monitoring to support more ambitious climate goals.”