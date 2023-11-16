A totally green Vatican. The Governorate of the Vatican has launched a sustainable mobility development program called “Ecological Conversion 2030” with the aim of “gradually replacing the cars owned by the State with electric vehicles, in order to make its car fleet zero impact by 2030; implement its own charging network in the State and in extraterritorial areas, extending its use to its employees; ensure that its energy needs come exclusively from renewable energy sources”.

To achieve this, an agreement was signed on Wednesday with the Volkswagen Group, which aims to become a zero-carbon company by 2050 and reduce the carbon footprint of its vehicles by 30 percent by 2030. Vatican state cars will be Volkswagen and Škoda branded through the medium and long-term rental formula.