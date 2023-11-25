The survival-focused Green Hell VR video game will have a new free update that will double the map.

It has already been announced that the video game Green Hell VR will receive an important addition of content that players will be able to enjoy very soon. The release of the first part of this content would be scheduled for the end of this month. In turn, the developer of Incuvo has announced that Spirits of Amazonia, the trilogy of expansions that was launched for the original version of Green Hell a couple of years ago, will also be available in the VR version of this title focused on survival.

The trilogy will begin with the launch on November 30. Some of this new content will function as a sort of prequel to the base game’s story. Spirits of Amazonia Part 1 will double the size of the base game by introducing a new map that is as big as the original, which promises to offer give between 10 and 15 hours of new content.

Incuvo has also confirmed that the expansion will arrive as a free update for all owners of the game. Players will once again play as the protagonist Jake Higgins, who, in his attempts to gain the trust of the Mu’agi tribe, will have to complete quests based on legends, help the tribesmen, and provide supplies for the village. This is the official synopsis of the game:

You are Jake Higgins, a famous anthropologist, who is thrown into the deep Amazon jungle. Surrounded by predators with only your smartwatch, your backpack, and the survival guide you took with you just before leaving your home, you will follow the familiar voice of a loved one through this endless jungle, slowly revealing how you got there. What you discover on your trip will be worse than what you may find there.

Green Hell VR Is available in PS VR2 y Meta Quest 2.

