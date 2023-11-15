Many times science fiction, especially cinematographic fiction, has been able to get ahead of science when it comes to imagining all kinds of inventions that later, over time, have become reality. We recently saw it precisely in this article. But what happens in the opposite case? Because it also exists.

Many technological inventions in science fiction cinema do not exist, and everything indicates that they will surely never exist. Some of them, despite everything, are the most famous and have already become true classics, but science would have to evolve a lot for them to end up being feasible one day.

Revive by cryogenic suspension

Many films have dealt with the topic of cryogenic suspension. That is, the technique of freezing someone so that they wake up in the future. Already in 1987, the return of Sherlock Holmes revived the famous detective after spending 80 years frozen.to have to face the modern world.

Although the best-known case, in this sense, is that of the comic series Futurama, in which a delivery man wakes up in the future after being accidentally cryogenized. This technique, however, is still not possible today, since they have not invented the technology capable of preserving a cryogenically suspended brain in good condition. Much less “wake him up”.

Time Machine

Time machines have been a constant in science fiction, also in everything related to celluloid. Surely the best-known saga, in this sense, is the Back to the Future trilogy, a classic from the 80s.but it has not been the only one by any means.

Lately, in fact, two truly notable films have been released in this sense, each in its own genre, such as Beyond Two Infinite Minutes or Totally Killer.

Teleports

Many thinkers in the past imagined a future in which people could teleport as if by magic. A very practical way to avoid traffic jams or endless plane trips. But no, it does not exist nor will it surely ever exist.

In a sense, it is almost comforting, seeing the disastrous result that this occurrence had in the classic science fiction film The Fly. His modern vision from 1986 still arouses all kinds of praise.

Reduce the size of things

Or the people, of course, as was the case with the blockbuster films Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Can you imagine a technology capable of reducing anything? It would certainly be very useful when it comes to maintaining order at home.

Many authors have fantasized about this breakthrough, as also happened in The Wonder Chip, the film directed by Joe Dante in 1987.

Healing cabin

It must be recognized that, although medicine has improved over time, it has not improved as much as we would all have liked. You would surely love it a cabin in which they could put you and come out cured of any illness. Who does not?

Well, that is precisely what has been seen in films like Prometheus or Elysium. I hope one day it would come true.

In this way, it is easy to see that science fiction cinema does not always get it right. Of course, its function is to entertain, not to guess what is going to happen.

But even so, can some of these inventions be seen in the future? Only time and human skill will be able to answer this question.