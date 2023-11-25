The year is 1998. You have just made a good trade and now have a shiny card from Alakazam, We like to party! from the Vengaboys is playing on the radio, and you jump in the Opol Astro through the night watch in A2 Racer II. Life is good. Those times can soon be relived, because developer Davilex is working on a new A2 Racer. And also a new Redcat.

In the BNR podcast All in the Game, Rudolf Wolterbeek-Mullen, the co-founder of Davilex Games, says that he is working on a comeback for A2 Racer. The last A2 Racer was released in 2005, also the year that the developer went under. Rudolf feels as if the work is not done yet: ‘I still have the idea that I want to release a good A2 Racer that I am completely satisfied with.’

In concrete terms, the co-founder has not yet said anything about the new A2 Racer, nor about a possible release date: “I won’t tell you yet when you will hear more about this.” The developer sees opportunities in artificial intelligence. He thinks AI could take over a lot of work, requiring a smaller studio and team. This way you can make a game much cheaper.

How many A2 Racer games were there?

If a new racing game were to be released from Davilex, it would be the ninth game with the title A2 Racer. But this does not mean that Davilex has limited it to eight games. The Dutch developer made a total of 29 racing games with titles such as Autobahn Raser, London Racer or Paris-Marseille Racing. In the podcast, Rudolf admits that they have flooded the market themselves.

In our opinion, A2 Racer peaked in the second part. If Davilex recreates a few parts of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague and perhaps Utrecht, plus a few B-class police cars, we will soon be satisfied. Oh, and we want to be able to refill the ‘turbo’ at the gas station. And maybe some tuning for the Opol Astro or Wolfswagen.