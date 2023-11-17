If you were looking for an air fryer for your kitchen and you had in mind to buy it on Black Friday, you should take a look at the Moulinex offer that is right now on Amazon. The company has considerably lowered the price of its oil-free cooking model, a small appliance that has the peculiarity of offering a double compartmentthus reaching the 8.3 liter capacity.

Moulinex Dual Easy Fry, the most versatile in your kitchen

In general, when we talk about air fryers, the format is always repeated: a relatively medium-sized device, with a (single) front extraction basket into which the food is placed. The Moulinex model, however, is committed to double capacity: what we have are two independent compartments or baskets (with a handle each), thus achieving the combination of 5.2 and 3.1 liter capacity which add up to 8.3 liters in total.

It thus becomes one of the proposals of cooked without oil with more capacity that we have on the market, offering a perfect proposal for houses with many members or when you usually make several preparations at the same time (for example, you can leave the large compartment for bulky things and the small one for accompaniments; or only use the smaller one when you want to cook something smaller in size or for one or two people).

This fryer, which consumes up to 70% less electricity and cooks 40% faster than a traditional oven – in case you were wondering about this data – comes with 7 pre-established modes (fries, chicken, vegetables, fish, dessert, dehydrate and a manual mode) and is accompanied by an app for your smartphone in which you can consult numerous recipes, suggestions of the day and even create a shopping list or recipes that you will be able to share online with other people.

In an elegant brushed black color and with a touch front panel where you will manage all its functions, the equipment comes with two baskets that are also suitable for dishwasherwhich will undoubtedly make cleaning easier and more comfortable.

Historical minimum price on Amazon for Black Friday

If you like the approach of this Moulinex model, you should know that it is now at its lowest price since it arrived on the Amazon storefront thanks to the Black Friday sale days (which started today, November 17). In this way, you can benefit from a 43% discountwhich makes it go from the 229.99 euros it officially costs to stay only at 129.99 euros. A drop of 100 euros, which is said to be soon.

The firm also has other two models with less capacity, in case this one is too big for you. One is from 5 liters and has a 50% discount while that of 4.2 liters Enjoy a very attractive discount of 47%.

All you have to do is choose the one you like the most and that suits you. budget -for versatility, of course, the double basket one is ideal-, click and put it in the shopping basket before it flies away. Happy shopping and, above all, cooking.