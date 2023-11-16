The president of the FIGC: “If the members, through the technical tables that we will organize shortly, manage to find an agreement, then so be it, otherwise I have already called the extraordinary assembly for 11 March 2024 to proceed with the reform”

Mario Canfora

November 16 – 5.43pm – ROME

Italian football reform project. The number 1 of the FIGC believes it is essential to accelerate the issue, while positively evaluating the wishes expressed by the individual federal components in recent weeks. Precisely for this reason he announced his desire to convene an extraordinary meeting for the modification of the Statute with the aim of eliminating the so-called “right of agreement”: “I have made use of my prerogative to convene an extraordinary meeting for March 11th 2024 to remove that sort of block between the components, which at this moment did not allow the reform of Italian football – said Gravina at the end of today’s federal council -. This is the first official act of the launch of a reform project of the Italian football. If in these four months the components, through technical tables that we will organize shortly, manage to find an agreement, then so be it, otherwise it will be the council and the extraordinary assembly that will proceed with a reform of Italian football”.

OTHER TOPICS

—

With the aim of completing the integrated system of solidarity mechanisms across the various championships, the Federal Council then reintroduced the so-called “3% solidarity contribution” as remuneration (only in the case of definitive transfers at a national level, for the period between 10 and 21 years and not for the years of training abroad) of the Italian clubs that invest in the training of young footballers. Furthermore, the new Agents’ regulation has been definitively adopted and will be submitted to CONI for approval. For entry into force, it was agreed to await general adoption by the other Federations. “This is three percent to be distributed within the system which will be applied as mutuality, as solidarity for all transfers of footballers that take place in the market here in Italy starting from the January market”, explained Gravina

BETTING

—

On the other hand, Gravina is very calm about the betting case. “Florenzi is one of the cases I read in the press. I don’t think there are any conditions that can cause concern. We don’t have any specific news regarding the sporting aspect so we haven’t been informed of any negative positions as far as we’re concerned. When and if we will come back If we know, we will adopt, as always, the double choice of punishing severely but also accompanying with a recovery process. But for now we have nothing. Then I hear of a phenomenon that has been spreading for a long time. To date I stick to the facts otherwise we will fall in indifference which is not good for anyone. I stick to the numbers which are from two confirmed cases. We have no elements of others”.

