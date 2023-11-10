Suara.com – The Indonesian U-17 national team drew 1-1 against Ecuador on the first matchday of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Friday (10/11/2023) evening.

Bima Sakti’s squad even took the lead through Arkhan Kaka’s kick in the 22nd minute after receiving Riski Afrisal’s pass.

However, only six minutes later, Ecuador U-17 responded with a deadly header from striker Allen Aldair Obando Ayovi.

However, one point is very valuable for the U-17 Indonesian National Team to maintain their hopes of qualifying for the round of 16.

Bima Sakti is grateful for achieving one point in the first match and also the first point achieved by Indonesia in the history of participating in the World Cup.

According to him, the hard work of the players who never gave up throughout the match resulted in one point.

“This is the result of the players’ hard work. Even though the Indonesian U-17 national team’s match against Ecuador U-17 was tough,” said Bima Sakti after the match.

The former PSM Makassar midfielder hopes that the players will soon forget the result against Ecuador and focus on the next match against Panama.

“Against Panama U-17, our task is even harder. Hopefully the players’ condition will be even better,” he stressed.

Next, the Indonesian U-17 National Team will face the Panama U-17 National Team in the second matchday of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Monday (13/11/2023).