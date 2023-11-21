Rockstar has already confirmed that it will reveal the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI at the beginning of December, but there is still no exact date for the expected moment. An interesting clue has just emerged that has fans excited, as everything indicates that the presentation will be sooner than many believe.

GTA VI announcement could come sooner than you think

According to content creator SanInPlay (via Wccftech), Rockstar plans to make an announcement related to Grand Theft Auto VI during the first week of next month. Specifically, he states that something will happen December 3.

Why do you believe this? He claims that an anonymous source involved with Meta verified to him that Facebook has an encrypted post ready for that day. The interesting thing is that Mark Adamsondirector of Rockstar, and Geoff Keighleyorganizer of The Game Awards 2023are the administrators, supposedly.

Fans doubted this theory and argued that December 3rd is a Sunday. However, some players remembered that Rockstar released one of the first ads for Red Dead Redemption 2 on a Sunday.

For this reason, there are people who believe the report and think that an announcement about Grand Theft Auto VI could be very close. Several players believe that Rockstar could release a teaser just to raise expectations and make the big reveal of the game at The Game Awards 2023.

Now, the reality is that nothing is confirmed and this report should be considered a simple rumor. Rockstar could reveal the game any time in December, even after the aforementioned event. So we just have to wait for the company to surprise us.

Announcement about GTA VI would arrive just beginning of December

